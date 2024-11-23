Upcoming football matches across Europe

After a break for international matches, club football is back in full swing across Europe's top leagues.
Idman.biz takes a look at the exciting clashes awaiting fans this week:
Manchester City vs. Tottenham: This highly anticipated clash comes after City's 1-2 loss to Tottenham in the League Cup on October 30, marking their fourth consecutive defeat. Interestingly, Tottenham also enters the match after back-to-back losses.
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest: A crucial battle between teams ranked 4th and 5th on the league table.
Manchester United: With new manager Ruben Amorim, United will face Ipswich Town, one of the league's underdogs.
Barcelona: The league leaders visit Celta Vigo tonight, a team that defeated them 2-1 last season at home.
Real Madrid: Trailing Barcelona by six points, they take on Leganés tomorrow, a team they’ve consistently outplayed since Leganés joined La Liga in 2016.
Osasuna vs. Villarreal: A clash of 5th vs. 4th place.
Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad: The Basque Derby always promises intense action.
Milan vs. Juventus: Tonight’s marquee match features the only unbeaten team, Juventus, currently in 6th place but just two points behind league leaders Napoli. Milan, in 7th, trails Juventus by six points.
Napoli vs. Roma: Napoli hosts struggling Roma tomorrow, hoping to regain their winning form after two games without a victory.
Bayern Munich: Fresh off a 3-0 win over Augsburg, Bayern sits comfortably atop the league, eight points ahead of their closest rivals.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Heidenheim
Borussia Dortmund vs. Freiburg
PSG: Despite challenges in the Champions League, PSG remains dominant in Ligue 1, securing a six-point lead after their recent 3-0 victory over Toulouse.
Lyon vs. Reims: Lyon visits Reims tonight in a 5th vs. 7th place battle with just one point separating them.
Marseille vs. Lens: Another intriguing matchup as these two teams fight for crucial points.
Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe: Both teams face bottom-table opponents away from home:
Galatasaray takes on league debutants Bodrumspor (16th place).
Fenerbahçe visits Kayserispor (15th place), aiming to extend their three-game winning streak.
Beşiktaş vs. Göztepe: Tomorrow’s standout match sees 5th-placed Beşiktaş host 6th-placed Göztepe, with just three points separating the sides.
Premier League (England) – Round 12
23 November:
16:30 Leicester City vs Chelsea
19:00 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
19:00 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
19:00 Bournemouth vs Brighton
19:00 Everton vs Brentford
19:00 Fulham vs Wolverhampton
21:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham
24 November:
18:00 Southampton vs Liverpool
20:30 Ipswich vs Manchester United
00:00 Newcastle vs West Ham
LaLiga (Spain) – Round 14
22 November:
Getafe 2:0 Valladolid
23 November:
17:00 Valencia vs Real Betis
19:15 Atletico Madrid vs Alaves
21:30 Girona vs Espanyol
21:30 Las Palmas vs Mallorca
00:00 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona
24 November:
17:00 Osasuna vs Villarreal
19:15 Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano
21:30 Leganes vs Real Madrid
00:00 Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad (Basque Derby)
Serie A (Italy) – Round 13
23 November:
18:00 Verona vs Inter
21:00 AC Milan vs Juventus
23:45 Parma vs Atalanta
24 November:
15:30 Genoa vs Cagliari
18:00 Como vs Fiorentina
18:00 Torino vs Monza
21:00 Napoli vs Roma
23:45 Lazio vs Bologna
25 November:
21:30 Empoli vs Udinese
23:45 Venezia vs Lecce
Bundesliga (Germany) – Round 11
22 November:
Bayern Munich 3:0 Augsburg
23 November:
18:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Heidenheim
18:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg
18:30 Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig
18:30 Stuttgart vs Bochum
18:30 Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin
21:30 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen
24 November:
18:30 Kiel vs Mainz
20:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs St. Pauli
