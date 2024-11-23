Upcoming football matches across Europe

After a break for international matches, club football is back in full swing across Europe's top leagues.

Idman.biz takes a look at the exciting clashes awaiting fans this week:

Manchester City vs. Tottenham: This highly anticipated clash comes after City's 1-2 loss to Tottenham in the League Cup on October 30, marking their fourth consecutive defeat. Interestingly, Tottenham also enters the match after back-to-back losses.

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest: A crucial battle between teams ranked 4th and 5th on the league table.

Manchester United: With new manager Ruben Amorim, United will face Ipswich Town, one of the league's underdogs.

Barcelona: The league leaders visit Celta Vigo tonight, a team that defeated them 2-1 last season at home.

Real Madrid: Trailing Barcelona by six points, they take on Leganés tomorrow, a team they’ve consistently outplayed since Leganés joined La Liga in 2016.

Osasuna vs. Villarreal: A clash of 5th vs. 4th place.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad: The Basque Derby always promises intense action.

Milan vs. Juventus: Tonight’s marquee match features the only unbeaten team, Juventus, currently in 6th place but just two points behind league leaders Napoli. Milan, in 7th, trails Juventus by six points.

Napoli vs. Roma: Napoli hosts struggling Roma tomorrow, hoping to regain their winning form after two games without a victory.

Bayern Munich: Fresh off a 3-0 win over Augsburg, Bayern sits comfortably atop the league, eight points ahead of their closest rivals.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Heidenheim

Borussia Dortmund vs. Freiburg

PSG: Despite challenges in the Champions League, PSG remains dominant in Ligue 1, securing a six-point lead after their recent 3-0 victory over Toulouse.

Lyon vs. Reims: Lyon visits Reims tonight in a 5th vs. 7th place battle with just one point separating them.

Marseille vs. Lens: Another intriguing matchup as these two teams fight for crucial points.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe: Both teams face bottom-table opponents away from home:

Galatasaray takes on league debutants Bodrumspor (16th place).

Fenerbahçe visits Kayserispor (15th place), aiming to extend their three-game winning streak.

Beşiktaş vs. Göztepe: Tomorrow’s standout match sees 5th-placed Beşiktaş host 6th-placed Göztepe, with just three points separating the sides.

Premier League (England) – Round 12

23 November:

16:30 Leicester City vs Chelsea

19:00 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

19:00 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

19:00 Bournemouth vs Brighton

19:00 Everton vs Brentford

19:00 Fulham vs Wolverhampton

21:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham

24 November:

18:00 Southampton vs Liverpool

20:30 Ipswich vs Manchester United

00:00 Newcastle vs West Ham

LaLiga (Spain) – Round 14

22 November:

Getafe 2:0 Valladolid

23 November:

17:00 Valencia vs Real Betis

19:15 Atletico Madrid vs Alaves

21:30 Girona vs Espanyol

21:30 Las Palmas vs Mallorca

00:00 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona

24 November:

17:00 Osasuna vs Villarreal

19:15 Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano

21:30 Leganes vs Real Madrid

00:00 Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad (Basque Derby)

Serie A (Italy) – Round 13

23 November:

18:00 Verona vs Inter

21:00 AC Milan vs Juventus

23:45 Parma vs Atalanta

24 November:

15:30 Genoa vs Cagliari

18:00 Como vs Fiorentina

18:00 Torino vs Monza

21:00 Napoli vs Roma

23:45 Lazio vs Bologna

25 November:

21:30 Empoli vs Udinese

23:45 Venezia vs Lecce

Bundesliga (Germany) – Round 11

22 November:

Bayern Munich 3:0 Augsburg

23 November:

18:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Heidenheim

18:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg

18:30 Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig

18:30 Stuttgart vs Bochum

18:30 Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin

21:30 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen

24 November:

18:30 Kiel vs Mainz

20:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs St. Pauli

