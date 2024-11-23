24 November 2024
Lionel Messi will not attend Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebration

Football
News
23 November 2024 12:45
Argentine football star Lionel Messi will not be attending the gala concert dedicated to FC Barcelona’s 125th anniversary next week.

According to Idman.biz, the event, scheduled for November 29, will feature club legends, managers, and former players who have left a significant mark in Barcelona's history. Despite being invited well in advance, Messi will not be attending. The Spanish newspaper Marca suggests that his numerous advertising commitments are not the reason for his absence.

The deteriorating relationship between Messi and Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, after the player left the club in tears in 2021, is believed to be a key factor. Messi had previously mentioned in interviews that he would like to move back to Barcelona in the future, and his absence from this event further confirms the strained relations with the club's leadership.

Messi will be visiting Azerbaijan on December 10. His trip to Baku is being organized by renowned businessman Adnan Ahmadzada.

Idman.biz

