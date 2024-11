A member of the Azerbaijan national team, Anton Kryvotsyuk, may be returning to Azerbaijan.

According to Idman.biz citing Apasport.az, the defender is being courted by Sabah FC. Kryvotsyuk is included in the local transfer list of the Masazir club.

However, his response to this offer is still unclear.

The 26-year-old defender signed a 2+1-year contract with South Korea's Daejeon Hana in February 2023. He has previously played for Neftchi and Visla (Plock) clubs.

Idman.biz