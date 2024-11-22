24 November 2024
Azerbaijan's youth teams struggle in EURO 2025 Qualifiers

Azerbaijan's youth teams struggle in EURO 2025 Qualifiers

Azerbaijan, along with the Faroe Islands, Andorra, Gibraltar, and Liechtenstein, joins the list of teams without a win in the first round of the EURO 2025 qualifiers for U19 and U17 players.

Idman.biz reports that both Azerbaijan's U19 and U17 national teams ended their campaigns winless in the initial qualifying stage.

While the U19 team has concluded its season after failing to advance, the U17s still have consolation matches to play as part of the next draw. However, both teams are set to compete in League B alongside other teams that lost their chance at EURO 2025 qualification.

In six matches combined, Azerbaijan's youth squads failed to secure a single victory, with their only achievements being draws in their final games.

Out of 54 participating nations, only nine teams, including Azerbaijan, remained winless. The other teams are the Faroe Islands, Armenia, Moldova, Andorra, San Marino, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, and Romania. Romania differs from the rest as their U19 team has directly advanced to the final stage as the tournament hosts.

Azerbaijan's U19 team faced defeats against Iceland (0-2) and Ireland (0-4) before drawing with Moldova (2-2). The U17s suffered losses to Hungary (0-4) and Greece (0-3) but managed a draw with Romania (1-1).

