Is Juninho leaving Qarabag?

A potential departure may be on the horizon for Qarabag.

Idman.biz, citing Apasport.az, reports that the club is likely to part ways with Olavio Juninho.

The Brazilian midfielder is reportedly dissatisfied with the team's poor results in the Europa League. He has been struggling to focus mentally on games, leading to a noticeable decline in his performance.

Juninho signed a new contract with the club during the summer, motivated by the prospect of competing in the Champions League. However, Qarabag failed to secure a spot in Europe's premier club tournament.

The team's current Europa League campaign is also far from promising. If Qarabag fails to advance to the playoffs, negotiations with clubs interested in Juninho are expected to begin.

Juninho rejected offers from European clubs during the summer to remain with Qarabag.

Idman.biz