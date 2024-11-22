UEFA Europa League: Qarabag allocates 448 tickets for French club Lyon

A total of 448 tickets have been allocated for the French club Lyon for their upcoming UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag in Baku.

According to Idman.biz, Anar Hajiyev, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani champions, provided this information to Report.

He stated that the League 1 representatives will arrive in Baku on November 26 at 21:35, and after the match, they will return to their home country.

The exact number of Lyon fans attending the match in Baku is still unknown.

The Europa League Group Stage match between Qarabag and Lyon will take place on November 28 at 21:45 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

