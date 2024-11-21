Coach sacked after first training session due to past match-fixing allegations

Former Serie A side Piacenza hired three managers and sacked two in a single day earlier this week.

An interesting incident occurred at Italy's fourth division club, Piacenza, as the club parted ways with their new head coach, Simone Bentivoglio, right after his first training session.

According to Idman.biz, the decision was made due to Bentivoglio's involvement in match-fixing during his playing career with clubs like Venetia and Modena.

During that time, he was also disqualified for 13 months. This past controversy raised concerns among Piacenza fans, who voiced their disapproval during the first training session.

The club responded quickly by announcing that Bentivoglio was dismissed from his position. The club has now brought back Stefano Rossini, who was previously sacked at the beginning of the season, as the new head coach.

Piacenza, which had previously played in Serie A, is currently 11th in the fourth division with 14 points.

Idman.biz