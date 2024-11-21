Will Santos be dismissed from Azerbaijan’s national team?

Recent rumors suggest that Fernando Santos might be dismissed from his position as head coach of Azerbaijan's national football team.

According to Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo, the speculation stems from the team's relegation from League C of the UEFA Nations League. Azerbaijan finished last in Group 1, resulting in their demotion to League D—a development that has reportedly led AFFA leadership to reconsider the coach's future.

It is alleged that AFFA President Rovshan Najaf has initiated discussions about terminating the Portuguese coach's four-year contract unilaterally. Reports also suggest that the federation is prepared to pay a substantial compensation package to facilitate the separation.

What's Really Happening?

Our investigation revealed mixed insights. Sources close to Rovshan Najaf confirm his dissatisfaction with the team’s poor performance but indicate that parting ways with Santos is not currently under discussion.

Instead, AFFA's president plans to meet with the coach to discuss future strategies. Najaf is cautious about making unilateral decisions, as he believes the team’s recent failures cannot solely be attributed to Santos.

An Executive Committee meeting will follow, during which all aspects of the situation, including Santos’s role, will be thoroughly debated.

