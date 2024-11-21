VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error

In the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Azerbaijan (6-0), there are claims that the VAR system made a significant error.

Idman.biz reports according to Sportbible.com, UEFA has issued a statement regarding the incident. The controversy centers around a moment involving Swedish forward Alexander Isak. The Newcastle player had a goal disallowed after VAR review due to an offside decision.

VAR expert Dale Johnson, commenting on social media, explained that the defender had passed the ball to Viktor Gyökeres: "Isak was not part of an offside position, and an offside call was impossible."

After the match, Isak stated that he had never experienced such a decision at this level of play: "I’ve seen many mistakes, but this one was extremely blatant. At halftime, we discussed the issue with the VAR referees, but they remained confident in their decision."

Reports now claim that UEFA has issued a statement admitting the error. According to Sweden's "Sport Bladet" news agency, the statement reads: "There was an error in the offside decision by the video assistant referee."

