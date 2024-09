Qarabag left for England for the game against Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the club.

Aghdam club will take part in the first match of the main stage of the European Cup , which will be held in a new format, on September 26. The match of the first round with Tottenham will start at 23:00 Baku time.

The meeting will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.

Idman.biz