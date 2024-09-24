24 September 2024
EN

5-game suspension for head coach

Football
News
24 September 2024 16:24
12
5-game suspension for head coach

AFFA commented on the scandal in the U-15 League of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the institution's Disciplinary Committee gave a legal assessment of what happened in the Metak - Neftchi match.

Mehman Safarov, the suspended head coach of the home team, and Salman Safarov, the club's representative, repeatedly insulted the referee during the game. Because of this, they were suspended for 5 games each.

After the match, the fans entered the field and tried to put pressure on the referee. Metak was warned about this.

Idman.biz

Related news

Qarabag leave for England - PHOTO
17:08
Football

Qarabag leave for England - PHOTO

Aghdam club will take part in the first match of the main stage of the European Cup

AFFA's reaction to Youth League scandal
16:31
Football

AFFA's reaction to Youth League scandal

The institution punished the football players who got into a slapfight

Fines Issued by AFFA Following Misli Premier League VII Round Matches
16:01
Football

Fines Issued by AFFA Following Misli Premier League VII Round Matches

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting
Kemal Umudlu's next assignment from UEFA
15:36
Football

Kemal Umudlu's next assignment from UEFA

FIFA referee Kamal Umudlu has received another appointment
Safranco's reaction to making history in Sabah: "It is unforgettable"
15:00
Football

Safranco's reaction to making history in Sabah: "It is unforgettable"

"I am very glad to be a part of this history"
Tottenham line-up for Qarabag game
14:30
Football

Tottenham line-up for Qarabag game

Tottenham will play the League phase first round of the Europa League against Qarabag with the main team

Most read

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO
23 September 09:58
Football

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO

Broken bottles were scattered across the pitch, and oil was poured on the grass and set on fire
Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches
22 September 14:09
World football

Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches

Real won the right to take penalty kicks 5 times in the first 6 rounds of La Liga
The last round of the Chess Olympiad: Men defeated Brazil, women lost to the leader
22 September 17:58
Chess

The last round of the Chess Olympiad: Men defeated Brazil, women lost to the leader

The World Chess Olympiad ended today in Budapest
Tottenham injury update: 3 LOSSES at Tottenham - VIDEO
23 September 16:54
Football

Tottenham injury update: 3 LOSSES at Tottenham - VIDEO

The separations in Tottenham roster have been revealed