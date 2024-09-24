5-game suspension for head coach

AFFA commented on the scandal in the U-15 League of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the institution's Disciplinary Committee gave a legal assessment of what happened in the Metak - Neftchi match.

Mehman Safarov, the suspended head coach of the home team, and Salman Safarov, the club's representative, repeatedly insulted the referee during the game. Because of this, they were suspended for 5 games each.

After the match, the fans entered the field and tried to put pressure on the referee. Metak was warned about this.

Idman.biz