FIFA referee Kamal Umudlu has received another appointment.

As Idman.biz reports that K. Umudlu will be the head referee of the game Stuttgart (Germany) - Sparta (Czech Republic), which will be held within the II round of the UEFA Youth League.

He will be assisted by Namik Huseynov and Rahman Imami. German Marc-Philip Eckermann will act as the fourth referee.

The match to be held on October 1 at the Waldau Stadium in Stuttgart will start at 14:30 Baku time.

