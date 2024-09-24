Misli Premier League: Productivity RECORD of season

17 goals were scored in the Misli Premier League VII round.

Idman.biz reports that the average productivity is 3.40.

In the match between Sabail and Sabah (2:4) more - 6 balls were scored. Four goals were scored in the match between Qarabag and Neftchi (4:0), and three goals were scored in the match between Turan Tovuz and Araz-Nakhchivan (1:2). Two balls were scored in the match Kapaz - Shamakhi (0:2) and in the game Sumgayit - Zira (0:2).

A new productivity record of the season was shattered during the tour. So far, the most balls have happened in the first round of the championship. 16 goals were scored in 5 matches at the start.

Idman.biz