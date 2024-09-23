Azerbaijan set to participate in UEFA Development Tournament

The Azerbaijan national U15 team will hold a training camp in Baku on September 25-26.

Idman.biz reports that they will participate in the UEFA Development Tournament in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, from September 27 to October 5.

U15 will face the teams of Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan of the respective age group at the Training Center of the Belarusian Football Federation.

Players and match fixtures:

Name Club 1 Bilal Hajiyev Qarabag 2 Murad Guluzada Sabah 3 Ugur Gurbanli Qarabag 4 Vagif Nabiyev Qarabag 5 Omar Fataliyev Qarabag 6 Roman Farzali Qarabag 7 Abubekir Abdullayev Sabah 8 Vagif Mammadli Sabah 9 Jafar Jafarzada Sabah 10 Nihad Huseynzada Sabah 11 Nazim Aliyev Crvena Zvezda 12 Rashad Shirmammadli Neftchi 13 Firdovsi Sheydayev Sabah 14 Ali Bashirov Qarabag 15 Khazar Huseynzade Sabah 16 Javidan Alizada Qarabag 17 Tunar Askarzada Sumgayit 18 Daniil Rajabov Qarabag 19 Ravan Mammadov Sabah 20 Omar Kosayev Sumgait 21 Ogtay Mehraliyev Qarabag 22 Huseyn Mehralizada Sumgayit 23 Arda Azizli Qarabag

September 29

7:00 p.m. Belarus - Azerbaijan

October 1

4:00 p.m. Azerbaijan - Russia

October 4

5:00 p.m. Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan

Note: the starting time of the games is shown in Baku time.

