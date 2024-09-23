Azerbaijan set to participate in UEFA Development Tournament

The Azerbaijan national U15 team will hold a training camp in Baku on September 25-26.
Idman.biz reports that they will participate in the UEFA Development Tournament in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, from September 27 to October 5.
U15 will face the teams of Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan of the respective age group at the Training Center of the Belarusian Football Federation.
Players and match fixtures:
|
|
Name
|
Club
|
1
|
Bilal Hajiyev
|
Qarabag
|
2
|
Murad Guluzada
|
Sabah
|
3
|
Ugur Gurbanli
|
Qarabag
|
4
|
Vagif Nabiyev
|
Qarabag
|
5
|
Omar Fataliyev
|
Qarabag
|
6
|
Roman Farzali
|
Qarabag
|
7
|
Abubekir Abdullayev
|
Sabah
|
8
|
Vagif Mammadli
|
Sabah
|
9
|
Jafar Jafarzada
|
Sabah
|
10
|
Nihad Huseynzada
|
Sabah
|
11
|
Nazim Aliyev
|
Crvena Zvezda
|
12
|
Rashad Shirmammadli
|
Neftchi
|
13
|
Firdovsi Sheydayev
|
Sabah
|
14
|
Ali Bashirov
|
Qarabag
|
15
|
Khazar Huseynzade
|
Sabah
|
16
|
Javidan Alizada
|
Qarabag
|
17
|
Tunar Askarzada
|
Sumgayit
|
18
|
Daniil Rajabov
|
Qarabag
|
19
|
Ravan Mammadov
|
Sabah
|
20
|
Omar Kosayev
|
Sumgait
|
21
|
Ogtay Mehraliyev
|
Qarabag
|
22
|
Huseyn Mehralizada
|
Sumgayit
|
23
|
Arda Azizli
|
Qarabag
September 29
7:00 p.m. Belarus - Azerbaijan
October 1
4:00 p.m. Azerbaijan - Russia
October 4
5:00 p.m. Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan
Note: the starting time of the games is shown in Baku time.
Idman.biz