23 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijan set to participate in UEFA Development Tournament

Football
News
23 September 2024 15:21
4
Azerbaijan set to participate in UEFA Development Tournament

The Azerbaijan national U15 team will hold a training camp in Baku on September 25-26.

Idman.biz reports that they will participate in the UEFA Development Tournament in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, from September 27 to October 5.

U15 will face the teams of Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan of the respective age group at the Training Center of the Belarusian Football Federation.

Players and match fixtures:

Name

Club

1

Bilal Hajiyev

Qarabag

2

Murad Guluzada

Sabah

3

Ugur Gurbanli

Qarabag

4

Vagif Nabiyev

Qarabag

5

Omar Fataliyev

Qarabag

6

Roman Farzali

Qarabag

7

Abubekir Abdullayev

Sabah

8

Vagif Mammadli

Sabah

9

Jafar Jafarzada

Sabah

10

Nihad Huseynzada

Sabah

11

Nazim Aliyev

Crvena Zvezda

12

Rashad Shirmammadli

Neftchi

13

Firdovsi Sheydayev

Sabah

14

Ali Bashirov

Qarabag

15

Khazar Huseynzade

Sabah

16

Javidan Alizada

Qarabag

17

Tunar Askarzada

Sumgayit

18

Daniil Rajabov

Qarabag

19

Ravan Mammadov

Sabah

20

Omar Kosayev

Sumgait

21

Ogtay Mehraliyev

Qarabag

22

Huseyn Mehralizada

Sumgayit

23

Arda Azizli

Qarabag

September 29
7:00 p.m. Belarus - Azerbaijan

October 1
4:00 p.m. Azerbaijan - Russia

October 4
5:00 p.m. Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan

Note: the starting time of the games is shown in Baku time.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Elchin Mammadov at the Fenerbahce game
15:09
Football

Elchin Mammadov at the Fenerbahce game

The match will take place on September 26 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul
Dinamo Zagreb cursed with unsuccessful streak
14:34
Football

Dinamo Zagreb cursed with unsuccessful streak

Dinamo is currently in third place with 13 points
Tahir Gozel: "Our fans will see a stronger Qarabag"
14:10
Football

Tahir Gozel: "Our fans will see a stronger Qarabag"

He expressed his opinion about the Tottenham - Qarabag match

Frank De Bleeckere on Machado's decision
12:53
Football

Frank De Bleeckere on Machado's decision

The action of the Araz-Nakhchivan player is not a deliberate contact
Podolski scored after 7 months
12:16
Football

Podolski scored after 7 months

He has been playing in his homeland Gornik Zabrze since 2021
Pellegrini in LaLiga, Tskhadadze in Azerbaijan
11:50
Football

Pellegrini in LaLiga, Tskhadadze in Azerbaijan

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini heads the list of IFFHS

Most read

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO
20 September 16:01
Football

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

"Courtois, the return of number 1”
Alexander-Arnold makes shock £80m offer to buy Nantes
20 September 17:48
Football

Alexander-Arnold makes shock £80m offer to buy Nantes

I nvesting in sports is a long-standing interest of the Aleksander-Arnold family
Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO
09:58
Football

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO

Broken bottles were scattered across the pitch, and oil was poured on the grass and set on fire
Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches
22 September 14:09
World football

Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches

Real won the right to take penalty kicks 5 times in the first 6 rounds of La Liga