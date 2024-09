AFFA Club Licensing Department Director Elchin Mammadov was appointed by UEFA.

Idman.biz reports that he will be the UEFA Venue Director of the Fenerbahce (Turkiye) - Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) game, which will be held within the first round of the UEFA Europa League.

The match will take place on September 26 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

Idman.biz