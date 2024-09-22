British sports show highlights Qarabag ahead of Europa League Clash - VIDEO

A question was asked about Qarabag in the program broadcast on the British CBS Sports TV channel.

On a recent broadcast of the renowned British TV channel CBS Sports, a question arose regarding the country represented by Qarabag.

Although Jamie Carragher answered Georgia, Mike Richards said that Qarabag is an Azerbaijani club.As reported by Idman.biz, host Jamie Carragher mistakenly identified the team as being from Georgia, while Mike Richards correctly stated that Qarabag is an Azerbaijani club.

Another guest of the show, former striker of the French team, Thierry Henry, emphasized that the question was easy and gave more information about the champion. He said that Qarabag was displaced from his native Aghdam during the First Karabakh War in 1993 and played their games in the capital, Baku.

