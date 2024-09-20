Ronaldo’s retirement plans: “It's really difficult”

Cristiano Ronaldo discussed his retirement from football on his YouTube channel.

39-year-old is trying to postpone his retirement, Idman.biz reports.

"What I will miss most is the adrenaline of being in the stadium and the nerves.

Elsewhere, I have it well under control and good business. But the adrenaline of football is never going to be there again. That's why I'm still in football a bit longer. You know age doesn't forgive you going on, but I extend my longevity and I look after myself because I know that, in two or three more years, I can still produce good things.

I have given him the map as an example. In this generation, it's hard to tell him something and have him do it. It's really difficult. They see me at home, at training, and in the game. My son wants to be a footballer, but I don't put pressure on him, just a little bit. He already has the pressure of being Cristiano's son, but I hope in the future he can be a professional player."

