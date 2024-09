"The information about Gara Garayev's departure from the club does not reflect the truth."

Idman.biz was informed about this by the press service of the Baku club.

It was reported that negotiations are still underway: "When the final official and precise decision on the matter is made, it will be shared with the media."

There was news about Gara Garayev's departure from Neftchi. A 2+1 year contract was signed between him and the club in the 2023/2024 season.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz