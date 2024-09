One more player joined the Ganja team.

Diogo Verdasca will protect the honor of Kepez until the end of the season, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese player plays in a defensive position.

The last club of 27-year-old Verdasca was Mirandes, a representative of Segunda (LaLiga 2) in Spain. Diogo, a student of Porto, played in Real Zaragoza in Spain, as well as in Beitar (Israel, Jerusalem) and Schlensk (Poland, Wroclaw) clubs.

Idman.biz