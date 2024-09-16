Aykhan Abbasov: "There will be more difficult games" - INTERVIEW

Shamakhi head coach Aykhan Abbasov's interview with Idman.biz

- As a head coach, you led your team for the 200th time in the Azerbaijan Championships. How do you feel?

- Of course, I’m happy. Reaching 200 games is no small feat. This milestone was achieved across different clubs, and naturally, I’ve had both good and bad days at each. That’s all part of sports and coaching. I’m proud to serve as a head coach in the Azerbaijan Championship. Coaching is a challenging and demanding profession, but I’m honored to be part of it.

- You have gone down in history as the 13th specialist who appeared in more matches as a head coach. Your thoughts on this?

-Azerbaijan has had, and continues to have, many talented coaches. We are committed to serving Azerbaijani football, doing our best to deliver successful results and make our fans proud. It's both exciting and rewarding to secure a place in football history.

- Shamakhi is still ranked 6th in the Azerbaijan Championship. Are you satisfied with your team's performance?

- You need to collect points. The championship has just started. What matters is the end result. Our goal is to strengthen our place in the Premier League. Of course, a season full of intense struggles awaits us. We don't care about where we are. We are a new team. The atmosphere among the players is very good. Each is eager to win. We try to gain experience every game.

- Isn't it difficult for you to work with a team that has just returned to the Premier League?

- No, I'm not in trouble. I knew well which team I came to. Shamakhi won the first league last season and played in the championship. He has Premier League experience. We know that we have embarked on a difficult path. We were ready for every situation. We are ready for that. But from the first day, everyone believed in it and we set out. I believe that we will get the desired result.

- You will face Kapaz in the VII round. What are your expectations for the match?

- The game against Kapaz was difficult. Every game is difficult for us. You know that a new coach has arrived for the representative of Ganja. Also, most of the players are fresh. Many of them will participate in the game with us. We play away. These are all important factors. There will be more difficult games. We have to be ready for anything.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz