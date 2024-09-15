15 September 2024
EN

New record holder in Bundesliga

Football
News
15 September 2024 09:28
33
New record holder in Bundesliga

In the 3rd round of the Bundesliga, Felix Brych, who arbitrated the match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Stuttgart, surpassed Wolfgang Stark and won the record for the number of games among referees in the German championship.

Idman.biz reports that this was Brych's 345th game in the top division. He made his debut in the Bundesliga in the 2004/05 season.

The 49-year-old from Munich has not been able to break the record before because of the cruciate ligament injury he received in the Eintracht Frankfurt - Stuttgart match last season.

Brych was the referee of the Champions League final between Juventus and Real in the 2016/17 season.

Idman.biz

Related news

Shamakhi beat Sumgayit, Qarabag defeat Sabail - VIDEO
14 September 21:14
Azerbaijan football

Shamakhi beat Sumgayit, Qarabag defeat Sabail - VIDEO

Two games of the Azerbaijan Premier League 6th round will be held today
The football player of Azerbaijan national team did not play, but his team won
14 September 18:57
Football

The football player of Azerbaijan national team did not play, but his team won

The team was a guest of Seoul in the 30th round of the local championship
Emreli's debut did not take place
14 September 17:42
Football

Emreli's debut did not take place

Mahir Emreli, who protects the honor of the German II Bundesliga club, did not make his debut in Nurnberg
The player of the opponent of Qarabag can be sued
14 September 13:35
Football

The player of the opponent of Qarabag can be sued

The former personal assistant of the spaniard may file a lawsuit
Real after Barcelona
14 September 12:10
Football

Real after Barcelona

The Transfermarkt portal estimated the value of Williams at 70 million euros
First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years
13 September 17:52
Football

First Turkish Footballer Nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 21 Years

Ballon d'Or’s new owner will be announced on October 28 in Paris

Most read

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye
12 September 16:37
Football

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye

This was the 2nd game between the teams. In the first match, the Moon Stars won with a score of 4:0
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO
13 September 14:52
Formula 1

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO

The first free run at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on "Formula-1" has ended
Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban
12 September 18:00
Football

Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban

Bentancur responded to a journalist's request for a Son Heung-min shirt by joking that all South Koreans ‘"look the same"
Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day
13 September 21:44
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day

Zagreb Judo Grand Prix has started today