New record holder in Bundesliga

In the 3rd round of the Bundesliga, Felix Brych, who arbitrated the match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Stuttgart, surpassed Wolfgang Stark and won the record for the number of games among referees in the German championship.

Idman.biz reports that this was Brych's 345th game in the top division. He made his debut in the Bundesliga in the 2004/05 season.

The 49-year-old from Munich has not been able to break the record before because of the cruciate ligament injury he received in the Eintracht Frankfurt - Stuttgart match last season.

Brych was the referee of the Champions League final between Juventus and Real in the 2016/17 season.

