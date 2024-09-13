Araz-Nakhchivan against Ganja

The sixth round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will start today.

The opening match of the tour will be held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Araz-Nakhchivan will test Ganja. One of the highlights of the match is that Azer Bagirov brought his new team to the first game against his former club.

Azerbaijan Premier League

IV round

September 13 (Friday)

19:30. Araz-Nakhchivan - Ganja

Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Jamil Guliyev, Shirmamed Mamedov, Elvin Bayramov

VAR: Javid Jalilov

AVAR: Namig Huseynov

Referee-inspector: Anar Salmanov

AFFA representative: Eldeniz Musayev

Liv Bona Dea Arena

Scorers: Davit Volkov (Zire) - 3 goals, Joy Lance Mickels (Sabah) - 3 goals, Abdullah Zubir (Qarabag) - 2 goals, Richard Almeyda (Qarabag) - 2 goals, Khayal Najafov ( Turan Tovuz) - 2 goals, Ayman Bouali (Sabail) - 2 goals, Suleiman, Allush (Sabail) - 2 goals, Namik Alaskarov (Sabah) - 2 goals, Jesse Sekidika (Sabah) - 2 goals.

In the other matches of the tour, Shamakhi will host Sumgait and Qarabag will host Sabail tomorrow. On September 15, Zire will face Neftchi and Sabah Turan Tovuz.

Idman.biz