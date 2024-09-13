13 September 2024
Araz-Nakhchivan against Ganja

13 September 2024 09:54
The sixth round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will start today.

The opening match of the tour will be held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Araz-Nakhchivan will test Ganja. One of the highlights of the match is that Azer Bagirov brought his new team to the first game against his former club.

Azerbaijan Premier League
IV round
September 13 (Friday)
19:30. Araz-Nakhchivan - Ganja
Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Jamil Guliyev, Shirmamed Mamedov, Elvin Bayramov
VAR: Javid Jalilov
AVAR: Namig Huseynov
Referee-inspector: Anar Salmanov
AFFA representative: Eldeniz Musayev
Liv Bona Dea Arena

Scorers: Davit Volkov (Zire) - 3 goals, Joy Lance Mickels (Sabah) - 3 goals, Abdullah Zubir (Qarabag) - 2 goals, Richard Almeyda (Qarabag) - 2 goals, Khayal Najafov ( Turan Tovuz) - 2 goals, Ayman Bouali (Sabail) - 2 goals, Suleiman, Allush (Sabail) - 2 goals, Namik Alaskarov (Sabah) - 2 goals, Jesse Sekidika (Sabah) - 2 goals.

In the other matches of the tour, Shamakhi will host Sumgait and Qarabag will host Sabail tomorrow. On September 15, Zire will face Neftchi and Sabah Turan Tovuz.

Idman.biz

