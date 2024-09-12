Inter player recognized as BEST of the Series A

The transfer price of the player is...

Marcus Thuram, French national team and Inter forward, was chosen as the best player of August in the Italian Series A.

The 27-year-old forward Saul Coco (Torino), Khvicha Kvaracxelia (Napoli), Dennis Man (Parma), Matteo Retighi (Atalanta) and Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus).

In August, Thuram played 3 games in Series A. He scored 4 goals and 2 assists in these matches. Inter is the leader among 4 clubs in the Italian championship with 7 points.

Thuram‘s contract with Inter runs until the summer of 2028. The transfer price of the player is estimated at 65 million euros.

