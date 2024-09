Former Ukraine goalkeeper Denys Shelikhov has crossed the Tisza to join Belarusian side Slavia Mozyr.

The Ukrainian press reported on this, Idman.biz reports.

It was said that Shelikhov has been training to swim in the river for two months. The goalkeeper refused to make a statement about this information.

- Who are you - a prosecutor?

- Ask the border service. You did not ask me such questions, do you understand? You're nobody to ask me such questions!

Idman.biz