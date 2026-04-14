14 April 2026
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Barcelona raise pitch concerns with UEFA ahead of Atletico clash in Madrid - VIDEO

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14 April 2026 16:31
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Barcelona raise pitch concerns with UEFA ahead of Atletico clash in Madrid

Barcelona have submitted an official complaint to UEFA regarding the condition of the pitch ahead of their upcoming match in Madrid against Atletico, Idman.Biz reports.

The Catalan club expressed concerns that the grass at Atletico’s home stadium was longer than permitted under current regulations. Barcelona officials reportedly requested that UEFA carry out precise measurements of the pitch, including the height of the grass across the surface.

UEFA responded by confirming that the matter would be reviewed under its established protocol, adding that the grass would be trimmed if necessary. Under existing rules, grass length should not exceed three centimetres, while Barcelona’s own Camp Nou surface is typically maintained at around 2.3 centimetres.

Atletico, however, have rejected the claims, stating that the pitch fully complies with regulations and does not differ from its usual matchday condition.

The issue adds an extra layer of tension ahead of a high-stakes European fixture, where fine margins - including pitch conditions - can influence the style and tempo of play.

Idman.Biz
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