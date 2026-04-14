AFFA decide not to extend contract of Azerbaijan U19 head coach

Ilham Yadullayev has stepped down as head coach of Azerbaijan’s U19 national team after the expiration of his contract, with the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan opting not to renew his deal, Idman.Biz reports.

According to local reports, the decision brings an end to Yadullayev’s latest role within the national team structure, where he had spent several years working across multiple age groups.

Yadullayev built his coaching career within Azerbaijan’s youth system, leading teams at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels before being appointed U19 head coach following the departure of Elkhan Abdullayev. His tenure formed part of AFFA’s broader strategy to create a steady pathway for young players progressing towards the senior national team.

The move comes as Azerbaijan’s youth setup enters a new cycle, with the federation expected to appoint a successor ahead of upcoming qualification campaigns. The U19 side remains a key step in developing future senior internationals.