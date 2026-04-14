Lamin Yamal hails Neymar as idol and lifelong inspiration

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has paid tribute to Neymar, describing the Brazilian as his idol and one of the most influential figures in modern football, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking at a press conference, the Spain international highlighted Neymar’s impact on his own development and on the sport as a whole. Yamal said he remains grateful for what the former Barcelona forward has given to football, praising his creativity and entertainment value.

“Neymar is my idol, and I will always be thankful for everything he has given to football. He inspires everyone. He is the kind of player you would pay to watch, the kind whose matches you rewatch days later just to see how he moved,” Yamal said.

The young winger also recalled Barcelona’s famous 6-1 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, a match in which Neymar played a decisive role. Yamal admitted he has watched the game multiple times, both live and on replay, describing the Brazilian as a key figure during his childhood.

Neymar, widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted players of his generation, remains a reference point for emerging talents like Yamal, who is establishing himself as one of Barcelona’s brightest prospects.