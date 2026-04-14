14 April 2026
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Azerbaijan table tennis team heads to China for training camp

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14 April 2026 15:14
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Azerbaijan table tennis team heads to China for training camp

Azerbaijan’s national table tennis players have departed for China to take part in an international training camp as part of their preparations for upcoming competitions, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, the squad includes Rustam Hajili, Adil Ahmadzada, Onur Guluzade, Laman Abdulhamidova, Marziyya Nurmatova and Aylin Asgarova, all of whom travelled to China today.

The training camp will be held from April 14 to 27 in Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, where the Azerbaijani athletes will train alongside local players. The sessions will be conducted under the supervision of head coach Mikhail Timofeyev.

China is widely regarded as the global powerhouse of table tennis, and such training opportunities are considered crucial for improving technical and tactical levels. For Azerbaijan’s players, the camp provides valuable international exposure ahead of a busy competitive calendar.

Idman.Biz
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