14 April 2026
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Harry Kane plans luxury Surrey mansion near Chelsea training base - PHOTO

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14 April 2026 10:31
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Harry Kane plans luxury Surrey mansion near Chelsea training base

Harry Kane is preparing for a potential return to England as the Bayern Munich striker builds a £20 million mansion in Surrey, just steps away from Chelsea’s training base, Idman.Biz reports.

According to The Sun, locals have already begun comparing the scale and appearance of the property to a royal residence. The estate, valued at around £20 million, is set to include a range of high-end features designed for both comfort and prestige.

The mansion will reportedly feature a private cinema, swimming pool, bar, gym and a five-car garage. One of the standout elements is a £20,000 rotating platform, allowing vehicles to exit the garage without reversing.

Kane purchased the land in 2023 for £6.5 million and opted to demolish the existing structure to build a new residence from scratch. Its proximity to Chelsea’s training complex has inevitably reignited speculation about a possible move back to the Premier League, despite his ongoing contract in Germany.

The England captain joined Bayern Munich in 2023 after a record-breaking spell at Tottenham, and remains one of Europe’s most prolific forwards. While there is no official indication of a transfer, developments off the pitch continue to draw attention to his long-term future.

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