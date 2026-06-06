Manchester United Weighing Move for Three Left-Back Targets

Manchester United are continuing their search for a new left-back as the club looks to reinforce its squad ahead of the upcoming season, Idman.Biz reports.

According to TEAMtalk, one of the Red Devils’ primary targets is Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall. However, Newcastle are reluctant to part ways with the England international and are reportedly valuing him at around €70 million.

The report adds that Manchester United are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt full-back Nathaniel Brown and Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde.

United are said to have already made contact with Brown’s representatives, while the Bundesliga club is believed to value the player at approximately €64 million. Bayern Munich are also monitoring the defender, although the asking price could prove a stumbling block for the German champions.

As for Balde, Manchester United continue to keep a close watch on the Barcelona left-back and are regularly gathering information on his situation.

Strengthening the left side of defense is expected to be one of Manchester United’s top priorities during the summer transfer window.