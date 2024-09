The new club of Hamidou Keita, who left Qarabag, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the Senegalese-born French striker will continue his career in the Turkish Super League.

The 29-year-old football player signed a 2-year contract with Konyaspor. Keita will appear in the number 28 form in his new team.

Hamidou scored 1 time in 7 games at Qarabag in the starting season.

