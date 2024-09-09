Yunis Huseynov: "The changes did not work in a good way"

"We would have liked to get a good result, but it didn't work."

Yunis Huseynov, a former Azerbaijan national team player, told Idman.biz while commenting on the Slovakia-Azerbaijan (2:0) match in the II round of the Nations League.

He said that the opponent was considered a favorite even before the game: "Unfortunately, we lost yesterday's game. Nevertheless, our team did not leave a bad impression. We gave a lot of gaps in the game against the Slovakian team. In yesterday's match, there were many errors on the right side of the defensive line. Fernando Santos made changes in the squad. But they did not work in a good way. The players did not live up to expectations."

According to him, mistakes in the defense created many gaps: "In general, our national team performed very poorly."

Azerbaijan lost to Sweden (1:3) and Slovakia (0:2) in the Nations League.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz