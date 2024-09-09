10 September 2024
Tamkin Khalilzada: "We managed to stood out in Europe as well"

9 September 2024 15:12
Tamkin Khalilzada: "We managed to stood out in Europe as well"

"We worked hard for this."

Birbasha Baku player Tamkin Khalilzada gave a statement to Idman.biz.

He commented on the title of Birbasha Baku representing Azerbaijan in the EMF Champions League. Khalilzada said that they have been training continuously in Baku in order to prepare for the championship: "We set ourselves the goal that we should reach at least the finals in this championship. Before that, we could not go beyond the quarterfinal two years in a row. It was a very difficult road. This isn’t a joke. We played two games a day. We played 7 games in total. Our players showed ambition with injury and tiredness and took responsibility for this task. Only God and we know what we do. Everything was very difficult. We are glad that our suffering was not in vain and we saw the results of it. We are very happy at the moment. We are returning to Baku as champions. We have been securing the championship in our country for 3 years, but today we managed to stood out in Europe as well."

According to him, the toughest fight in the championship was against the champion of Romania Nova Vita: "It was a really good team. We played smart and correctly performed the tasks given by our coach. In the semifinals, the Ukrainian FC Andezit team gave us a bit of a headache. We fell behind in the score. But in the second half, we gathered our strength and equalized the score. In the final, as a team, we fought hand in hand until the end. We suffered. I think we deserve the championship."
In the decisive match of the tournament, our representative met BKMK Brno (Czech Republic) and won the Champions League by winning 2:1.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

