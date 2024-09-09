Azerbaijani national team lost in 3rd game

Today, Azerbaijan’s national U19 team held another friendly match.

Idman.biz reports that the opponent in the training camp in Murcia, Spain will be their Welsh peers.

Azerbaijan were upset by the defeat in the 3rd test match in a row.

The U17 national team will try themselves today in a friendly match. The team, training in Turkiye, will face the home team.

Friendly matches

September 9

13:00. Azerbaijan (U19) - Wales (U19) - 0:3

Thomas Woodward, 44. Menzi Mazwi, 52. Iwan Morgan 87 (Pen.).

Pinatar Arena (Murcia)

17:00. Turkiye (U17) - Azerbaijan (U17)

Darica Indoor Sports Hall (Kocaeli)

This will be the 3rd friendly match of Azerbaijan’s national U19 team in Spain. Before that, they lost to Scotland 0:2 and the Netherlands 0:3.

Idman.biz