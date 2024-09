The champion of Azerbaijan advanced in the finals of the mini-football Champions League.

Birbasha Baku will face BKMK Brno (Czech Republic) in the decisive match of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The teams met in the group stage. The game ended with a score of 1:1.

The match will start tomorrow at 19:00.

Minisoccer: Champions League

The final

September 8

19:00. Birbasha Baku - BKMK Brno (Czech Republic)

Idman.biz