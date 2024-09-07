10 September 2024
EN

Toral Bayramov: "A difficult game awaits us"

Football
News
7 September 2024 21:29
135
"A difficult game awaits us against a very strong team."

Per Idman.biz, Toral Bayramov, a football player of the Azerbaijan national team, said this before the match against Slovakia within the II round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

He said that they will try to win in tomorrow's match: "The opponent had a successful performance in the last European Championship. Nevertheless, we will try to win showing a good game, fulfilling the tasks of the head coach correctly. We have the strength to do it. The atmosphere in our team is good."

Azerbaijan lost 1:3 to Sweden in the first game held in Baku 2 days ago.

Idman.biz

