Champions League: Nefchi is defeated

The representative of Azerbaijan in the UEFA Champions League, the women's team Neftchi will play its second match in the first stage today.

The team will face the local Lanchkhuti club in the match for the 3rd place of the II group of the Champions Road, which will be held in Tskhaltubo, Georgia, Idman.biz reports.

The match, which will be held at the stadium of Tskaltubo Technical Center, will start at 17:00 Baku time. The match will be managed by a Belgian referee.

UEFA Champions League (Women) - First Qualifying Round

September 7

Lanchkhuti (Georgia) - Neftchi - 1:0

Referee: Caroline Lanssens (Belgium)

Assistant referees: Isabelle van Gilst (Netherlands), Sanja Rodjak-Karsic (Croatia)

Fourth referee: Jelena Kumer (Croatia)

Tskaltubo Technical Center, Tskaltubo (Georgia). It's 6:00 p.m

The first matchesbof the group, Neftchi lost to Sankt-Polten of Austria (0:5), and Lanchkhuti to Vlajniya of Albania (0:3).

Idman.biz