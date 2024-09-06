What does 1:3 defeat means for Azerbaijan

In the first round of the UEFA Nations League, the Azerbaijani national team scored three goals in the match against the Swedish national team in Baku and thus scored a number of firsts.

Idman.biz took a look at the place of the Azerbaijan's 1:3 home defeat in the history of the national team.

For the first time in the Nations League, Azerbaijan scored more than 2 goals in a home game. Even in Baku, only the Luxembourg team managed to score 2 goals out of our 9 opponents so far on the same date of 2020 - September 5.

For the first time in the Nations League, the Azerbaijani national team lost at home with a difference of more than 1 goal. If we take into account the away games in this competition, our team scored more than 2 goals for the first time during its participation in the League C. Only once in the League D - on November 20, 2018, Azerbaijan lost 0:4 away to Kosovo.

Taking into account the official games as well as the friendly matches in all tournaments, the national team had 13 games in which they did not see more than 2 balls in their goal, nor lost with a difference of more than 1 ball. These events took place for the last time in Baku on November 11, 2021 in the World Championship qualifiers against Luxembourg (1:3).

After the match against Luxembourg, in the official games in Baku, there was not even one goal of Azerbaijan.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz