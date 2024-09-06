7 September 2024
EN

What does 1:3 defeat means for Azerbaijan

Football
News
6 September 2024 22:39
31
What does 1:3 defeat means for Azerbaijan

In the first round of the UEFA Nations League, the Azerbaijani national team scored three goals in the match against the Swedish national team in Baku and thus scored a number of firsts.

Idman.biz took a look at the place of the Azerbaijan's 1:3 home defeat in the history of the national team.

For the first time in the Nations League, Azerbaijan scored more than 2 goals in a home game. Even in Baku, only the Luxembourg team managed to score 2 goals out of our 9 opponents so far on the same date of 2020 - September 5.

For the first time in the Nations League, the Azerbaijani national team lost at home with a difference of more than 1 goal. If we take into account the away games in this competition, our team scored more than 2 goals for the first time during its participation in the League C. Only once in the League D - on November 20, 2018, Azerbaijan lost 0:4 away to Kosovo.

Taking into account the official games as well as the friendly matches in all tournaments, the national team had 13 games in which they did not see more than 2 balls in their goal, nor lost with a difference of more than 1 ball. These events took place for the last time in Baku on November 11, 2021 in the World Championship qualifiers against Luxembourg (1:3).

After the match against Luxembourg, in the official games in Baku, there was not even one goal of Azerbaijan.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

Related news

Champions League: AzNur finished 3rd, Birbasha Baku is waiting for final challenge
6 September 20:28
Football

Champions League: AzNur finished 3rd, Birbasha Baku is waiting for final challenge

Today, the fight in the group stage of the EMF Champions League will be concluded
Birbasha Baku head coach: "We will finish the group stage in the first place"
6 September 18:14
Football

Birbasha Baku head coach: "We will finish the group stage in the first place"

"I am not satisfied with this result"
Vagif Sadygov: "There is no need to judge the national team"
6 September 17:59
Football

Vagif Sadygov: "There is no need to judge the national team"

"The team also understands that the fans have high hopes for him"
Injury update on Bahlul Mustafazada
6 September 17:47
Football

Injury update on Bahlul Mustafazada

Qarabag press secretary Anar Hajiyev informed Idman.biz about this
Rafael Utzig: "I'm happy with the milestone"
6 September 16:48
Football

Rafael Utzig: "I'm happy with the milestone"

Utzig scored 18 goals in 100 matches in the Premier League
Gyökeres on the radar of Real
6 September 16:31
Football

Gyökeres on the radar of Real

The Spanish press reported on this

Most read

Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan"
4 September 16:48
Paralympism

Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan"

At the same time, Valiyeva expressed her gratitude to Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention to sports and Paralympics
World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz seek bronze
4 September 19:43
Wrestling

World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz seek bronze

Wrestlers in 3 weight classes went on the mat to qualify for the decisive match
Nations League: Bad start from Azerbaijan - VIDEO
5 September 21:57
Football

Nations League: Bad start from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Today, the Azerbaijan national team played their first game within the first round of the UEFA Nations League
EMF Champions League: AzNur's flying start, Birbasha Baku misses the victory - VIDEO
5 September 20:46
Football

EMF Champions League: AzNur's flying start, Birbasha Baku misses the victory - VIDEO

Today, the EMF Champions League has started