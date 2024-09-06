Viktor Gyökeres: "We all knew what happened in Baku last time"

"It was important for us to take the lead because we knew what happened last time in Baku."

This was said by Viktor Gyökeres, the striker of the Swedish national team, after the match they played against Azerbaijan in the League of Nations, Idman.biz reports.

The forward said that it is important to take the lead in such matches: "Azerbaijan is a difficult opponent. I think we had very good luck until we opened the account. Maybe we should have done it earlier. But the most important thing was that we won and scored three goals."

The Swedish striker contributed to the final result by converting a penalty into a goal in the second half.

Azerbaijan-Sweden match ended with a 3:1 victory of the guests.

Idman.biz