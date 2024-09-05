6 September 2024
EN

Fernando Santos: "We will get a good result" - INTERVIEW

Football
News
5 September 2024 23:40
27
"We started the game well."

Per Idman.biz, this was said by the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos.

He commented on the 1:3 defeat at the press conference held after the match with the Swedish national team in the 1st round of the Nations League. The experienced specialist said that the team had good chances: "We couldn't score the opportunities we got. Then the game went to defense. We played against a fairly strong team. They tried to play as well as possible. But the Swedes were pressing us. Even though we played in defense, the boys attacked. At the end of the first half, we had another chance to score. We could not execute the penalty. We started the second half well. We played better than the first one. The players tried to fulfill the tasks we gave during training. The opponent took advantage of our mistakes. We are not disappointed. We will get a good result."

- Was it the coach's decision that Ramil Sheydayev scored the penalty?

- I told Mahmudov before the game that you will take the penalty.

- ⁠How did the head coach see the percentage of what he wanted to see in the team?

- I am satisfied with the team. They tried to fulfill the tasks I gave them. I agree 50 percent about the defense. The defense is not bad either. But there were problems in the organization of the game, we often lost the ball. We must be able to attack and defend. This is very important. If Azerbaijan made 4 mistakes, the opponent made 20 mistakes.

- ⁠If most of the players do not sing the national anthem, how can that team get a good result for their state and flag?

- They did everything they could to win. National spirit is felt in each of them. They wanted to win from the bottom of their heart.

- Were you satisfied with the performance of the goalkeeper?

- I am satisfied with the goalkeeper. But this is a team game. He played very well for the first match.

- What did you want to do when replacing Emin Mahmudov? Why did you make this decision?

- I changed according to the progress of the game. This is normal.

- Although Emin Mahmudov took the ball during the penalty, Ramil Sheydayev took it back. Are you going to punish someone for this?

- ⁠This is something that we need to talk in team. We will talk about it tomorrow.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

