Shahin Diniyev: “The second match of Qarabag will be different”

3 April 2025
3 April 2025 14:00
“The first legs of both Azerbaijan Cup semifinals were interesting,” said Shahin Diniyev, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, in an interview with Idman.biz.

Idman.biz reports that the experienced coach commented on the first games of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals, stating that both teams were very cautious in each match: “Although the games weren't very colorful, they were always intense, and we witnessed this in both matches. However, that doesn’t mean that anyone solved the issue in the first game. The outcome of both matches will be decided in the second leg.”

Diniyev emphasized that in the Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Qarabag match, the home team defended solidly: “Although Qarabag had more technical skill, the Nakhchivan representatives were more motivated. It was a game with few goal-scoring chances. The penalty was a technical error by Yassin Benzia. I believe the second match of Qarabag will be different. We will see them as the more attacking side.”

The former coach of Sabail also mentioned that the Neftchi vs. Sabah match had high tension and pressure: “It seems that no team wants to lose motivation at this stage of the championship. In this regard, Sabah made good use of the opportunity they had. It was an evenly matched game. Sabah’s one-goal victory doesn't mean they are already in the final. I think all questions will be answered in the second game.”

In the first leg of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals, Araz-Nakhchivan defeated Qarabag 1-0, and Sabah won 2-1 against Neftchi. The return matches will be held on April 23.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

