5 September 2024
Yunis Huseynov: "We have to fight until the end of 90 minutes"

5 September 2024 18:00
"In today's game, our players are eager to secure a victory."

Yunis Huseynov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on our team's game against Sweden in the first round of the Nations League. The experienced specialist said that today the Azerbaijan national team should be more responsible in the home game: "I think that today our players will play with high motivation. It will be the first game of our national team with the new head coach. For this reason, we are very interested in how the game is structured from a tactical point of view. Everything can be discussed after the meeting. It is a bit difficult to comment broadly on this. I think our team will play more offensively. Of course, I wish success to our national team. If our players show teamwork on the field, they can achieve good results. We have to fight to the end in 90 minutes. We have to show everything we need to win on the field."

The Azerbaijan-Sweden match will be held today at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium. The match will start at 20:00.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

