4 September 2024
Jan-Dahl Tomasson: "We have a serious game ahead"

4 September 2024 18:56
"We have just started training with the national team."

Idman.biz reports that Jan-Dal Tomasson, head coach of the Swedish national team, said this at a press conference before the match against Azerbaijan within the Nations League.

The experienced specialist said that the team will play better day by day: "Our team is also testing different players. We must win tomorrow. My team is very willing. We will try to do well here. Since we represent the national team, we have to make the right decisions. We have to focus on the game as much as possible."

- How much do you know about the Azerbaijani national team?

- ⁠Our opponent plays very well at home. They won 3:0 in the previous game against Sweden. A serious game awaits us tomorrow. Tomorrow we have to perform patiently and play carefully.

- ⁠Fernando Santos' team is expected to play attacking football tomorrow. Are you thinking of playing with two forwards?

- Our main goal is to play attacking football. This is more interesting. But we have to find the right balance. Both our forwards will appear tomorrow.

- How was the preparation stage for the game?

- Some of the players joined the national team late. We often talk about both our own game and the opponent. I feel positive when I see football players.

- How will the hot weather tomorrow affect the team?

- It may be cold tomorrow. This will not affect the game. We will show our game.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

