Neftchi player: "We will try to do our best on the field"

"I have great expectations from the game."

Neftchi footballer Mana Mollayeva mentioned in her interview to Idman.biz.

She talked about the match they will play against Austria's Sankt-Pölten team in the first round of the UEFA Champions League today.

According to the 26-year-old defender, this stage is important for them: "We intend to play a good game against the Austrian club St. Pölten. Our team is preparing seriously, we want to win by playing tactically correctly and using the opponent's weaknesses. Our main goal is to maintain balance in both defense and attack. We will try with all our strength to win."

Mollayeva said that serious work was done both physically and tactically during the preparation process: "Each member of our team is fully ready for the game and determined to win. Of course, everything is possible in football and every detail is important during the game. But the level of preparation we have shown and the tactical plans of our coaches give us the necessary strength to succeed. The main thing is to fully realize this preparation on the field."

The defender said that they had a lot of time to analyze the opponent and that they watched Sankt-Pölten’s game carefully and emphasized that they are physically strong and disciplined: "Especially, they can be effective in quick attacks and standard situations. They are well-organized in defense, which makes it difficult to beat them. Therefore, we should be careful in the game, we should adapt our tactics, taking into account these advantages of the opponent. We want to gain an advantage in the game by finding the opponent's weaknesses and exploiting them. As always, we will try to do our best on the field."

The match, which will take place in Tskaltubo, Georgia, will start today at 18:00 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz