3 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijani clubs’ total transfer expenditures revealed

Football
News
3 September 2024 17:31
10
According to FIFA's report on the results of the summer transfer window, the Azerbaijani football clubs spent a total of 4.33 million dollars on transfers.

Idman.biz reports that according to this indicator, Azerbaijan is 38th in the world.

The international federation registered 70 incoming and 41 outgoing transfers of Azerbaijani clubs in the summer of 2024.

The leader of the summer transfer window was England: island clubs spent 1.69 billion dollars on transfers.

Italy ($825 million) was second on the list, and France ($697 million) was third. The next places were occupied by Spain and Germany (respectively, $599 million and $572 million).

Idman.biz

