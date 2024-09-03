Vusala Seyfeddinova: "Our goal is to fight until the end and take points from the opponent"

"We have a tough game ahead of us."

Neftchi player Vusala Seyfaddinova told Idman.biz.

He talked about the match they will play against Austria's Sankt-Pölten team in the first round of the UEFA Champions League.

The 24-year-old midfielder said that the opponent has a very good team: "However, our goal is to fight to the end and take points from the opponent. We have analyzed Sankt-Pölten. We know what system they play on. I think we prepared very well as a team. Our coach explained everything we needed. We have worked on all the important factors. It doesn't matter, we are ready for the game as a team, either physically or tactically. I am sure that the side that makes less mistakes during the game and fights to the end will be the winner."

The match, which will take place in Tskhaltubo, Georgia, will start on September 4 at 18:00 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz