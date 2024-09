Azerbaijan's FIFA referee Elchin Mesiyev will be the head referee of the match between Bosnia and Herzegovina (U21) and Austria (U21), which will be held within the framework of the qualifying round of the European U21 Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov will help him. The fourth referee will be Tural Gurbanov.

The meeting will be held on September 6 at the Grbavica stadium in Sarajevo. The match will start at 20:00.

