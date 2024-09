"Tomorrow he has a medical examination"

Romania’s FCSB agreed with a new player.

Idman.biz reports that the team of Ilias Charalampous has added 24-year-old striker Daniel Birligea to the team.

This was reported by club president Gigi Becali. A 5-year contract was signed with the Romanian football player. FCSB paid 15 million euros to CFR for his transfer.

FCSB will be a guest of Qarabag in Baku in the VII round of the Europa League. The game will be held on January 23.

Idman.biz