Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian has joined Olympiakos as a free agent.

Olympiakos are one of Qarabag’s Europa League opponents, as Idman.biz reports.

A 1-year contract was signed with the 36-year-old Brazilian player. He was remembered for 9 goals in 70 games in the Brazilian national team.

Qarabag will be a guest of Olympiakos on January 30 next year.

Idman.biz