Kapaz’s first goal scorer: "It is an honor to sign this history"

"It is gratifying that Kapaz have scored their 1000th goal."

Javid Ahmadov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The veteran football player, who played for Kapaz and scored the first goal of the club, said that he was proud to score the first goal of Ganja's independence period in football history: "I am currently working in this team. I always want to see my Kapaz in the Premier League. When I heard this news, I went to those years and lived those days again. It is a sense of pride to sign this kind of work during the period of independence. I am very happy to be a member of a club with a deep history like Kapaz. As the captain of the team, I lifted the cup for the first time in the Azerbaijan Cup. It was just a date."

He also commented on the appointment of the new head coach of Kapaz Azer Baghirov: "Azer is a very experienced coach. Adil Shukurov did a lot of work for our team last year. This is football. Everything can happen. Nothing happened with Azer and the new team. Now let's see how it goes? I think everything will be fine."

Victor Braga scored the 1000th goal of Kapaz in the match against Sabah at the Tovuz City Stadium. The guests won the game with a score of 3:2.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz